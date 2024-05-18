PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.87.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.07. 1,320,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,823. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $122.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.02.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

