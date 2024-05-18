Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Issued By Wedbush

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Immunome in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Immunome has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter worth $807,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Immunome by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Immunome by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Immunome by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

