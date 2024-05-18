Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) Issued By DA Davidson

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

