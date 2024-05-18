Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Legend Biotech Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.74.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth $486,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 197,357 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.