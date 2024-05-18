Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Linde plc Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:LIN)

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Linde in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $15.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

LIN stock opened at $432.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.88. Linde has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Linde by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

