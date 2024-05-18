Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Vital Energy, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VTLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Vital Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:VTLE opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,619,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vital Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.