Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Issued By Zacks Research

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of FI opened at $152.71 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

