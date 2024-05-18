Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Issued By Zacks Research

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Garmin in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

GRMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock opened at $170.94 on Thursday. Garmin has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $171.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.93.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

