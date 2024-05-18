Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($13.32) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($9.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRAX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.87.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

