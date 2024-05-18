Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Issued By HC Wainwright

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for SoundHound AI in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SOUN opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 4.69. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 30.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 221.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 676,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,475. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

