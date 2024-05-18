Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Cut by Analyst

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Beyond in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at $70,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beyond during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

