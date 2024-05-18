Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.18.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $651.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

