Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Lifted by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

