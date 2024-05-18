Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Reduced by Analyst

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Sealed Air stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,410,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 70.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,968,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $29,877,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

