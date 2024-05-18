Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Increased by Analyst

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for VirTra in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get VirTra alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VTSI. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VirTra Price Performance

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. VirTra has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VirTra by 100.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VirTra by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of VirTra by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VirTra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.