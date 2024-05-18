Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Announces $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Qurate Retail has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.3% per year over the last three years.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEP opened at $49.54 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

