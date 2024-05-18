Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Radiant Logistics Price Performance
Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics
About Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Radiant Logistics
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.