Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 3.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 34.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 406,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 103,960 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

