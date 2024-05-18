RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Position Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of RadNet worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,025,000 after buying an additional 143,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,290,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 133,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter worth about $18,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDNT. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $58.59.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.