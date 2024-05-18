Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rallybio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

Rallybio Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of RLYB opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio during the first quarter worth $57,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at $4,128,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

