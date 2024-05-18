Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares Jun 24 Dividend of $0.26

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a jun 24 dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 14th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 189.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $55.15 on Friday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

