REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REE. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 130,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in REE Automotive stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,747,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. M&G Plc owned about 16.62% of REE Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

