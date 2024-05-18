Renew (LON:RNWH) Given New GBX 1,200 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RNWH
Renew Stock Up 0.6 %
Renew Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,050.85%.
Renew Company Profile
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Renew
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.