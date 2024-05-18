Renew (LON:RNWH) Given New GBX 1,200 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of LON:RNWH opened at GBX 1,064 ($13.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Renew has a 52-week low of GBX 672 ($8.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,078 ($13.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £842.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,803.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 940.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 867.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,050.85%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

