Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 414,786 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

