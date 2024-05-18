RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 247.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 1,696.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $278.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.39. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.54.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.15.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

