RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund makes up about 0.9% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 69,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,680. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

