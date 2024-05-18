Roth Mkm Trims Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Target Price to $10.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LUNR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

