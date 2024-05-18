Royal Bank of Canada Increases Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target to $17.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 2,142,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,579. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

