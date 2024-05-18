Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 688,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,433. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $8.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $225,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,256,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,797.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

