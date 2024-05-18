SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $8,402.02 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,849.67 or 0.99983080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011774 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02110918 USD and is up 5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $9,030.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.