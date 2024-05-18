SAP SE Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for SAP in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SAP’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SAP’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $192.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average is $171.65.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

