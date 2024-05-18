SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.20.

SAP Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,779. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.