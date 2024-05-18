Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Hits New 52-Week High at $273.50

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 273.50 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 121200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.39).

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £669.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,715.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.20.

Get Schroder Oriental Income alerts:

Schroder Oriental Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio is -12,000.00%.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.