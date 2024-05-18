Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Director Jay Chun Purchases 57,500 Shares

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay Chun acquired 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scilex Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SCLX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 1,120,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Scilex Holding has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Scilex Holding will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Scilex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Scilex by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Scilex in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Scilex by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

