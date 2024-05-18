Scotiabank Downgrades Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) to Hold

Scotiabank cut shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The company had revenue of C$16.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

