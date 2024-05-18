Scotiabank Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$54.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$53.75 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian set a C$55.00 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.30.
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.
