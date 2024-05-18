scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.46 EPS.
scPharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $171.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.39% and a negative net margin of 327.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals Company Profile
scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than scPharmaceuticals
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.