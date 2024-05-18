scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $171.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.39% and a negative net margin of 327.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 786,713 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 899,786 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,393,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 457,150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 771,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 231,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 247.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 281,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 200,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

