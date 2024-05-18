Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,308 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $95.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 200.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

