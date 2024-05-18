Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Security National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.95. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Security National Financial
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Security National Financial
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.