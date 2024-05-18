Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Security National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.95. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

Featured Stories

