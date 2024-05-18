SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.06

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 480281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 808,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SelectQuote by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

