SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Tuesday.
SenesTech Stock Performance
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($15.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned 1.25% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
