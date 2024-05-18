Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
DSW Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LON:DSW opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.88. DSW Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.94).
DSW Capital Company Profile
