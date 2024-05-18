Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:DSW opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.88. DSW Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.94).

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

