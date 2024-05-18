Short Interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Increases By 7.8%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 11,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of ACAD opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,477.52 and a beta of 0.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,977.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,187,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,342,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,349,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

