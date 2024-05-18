Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Expands By 7.1%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AGYS stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $100.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after purchasing an additional 217,008 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 820,840 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

