Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Grows By 8.6%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $852,288,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,626,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $262.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.23. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

