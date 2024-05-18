Short Interest in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Grows By 6.4%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 674,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on APGE. Bank of America started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.58. Apogee Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $72.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APGE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

