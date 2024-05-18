Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Drops By 5.8%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE AROC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $20.60. 1,257,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,568. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 849,750 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,007,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,536,000 after acquiring an additional 351,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,624,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,620,000 after acquiring an additional 145,397 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 295,998 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

