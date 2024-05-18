Short Interest in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expands By 6.2%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Banc of California Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.59. 2,232,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

