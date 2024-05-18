Short Interest in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Increases By 6.4%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 287,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,819. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $436,414.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,967.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $436,414.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,967.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,025 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

