Short Interest in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Expands By 5.9%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRGX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRGX

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRGX stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.42. 154,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,956. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CARGO Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 854,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.