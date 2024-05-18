Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expands By 7.7%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $195,211.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $195,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 10,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $285,426.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,652.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,864 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after buying an additional 125,047 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after buying an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

